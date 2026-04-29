TMC’s Kunal Ghosh says party will win 235+ seats as Bengal sees heavy turnout

Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Beleghata Assembly Constituency, Kunal Ghosh, on Wednesday said that the party will secure over 235 seats and form the government in the State.

TMC candidate Kunal Ghosh for the Beliaghata Assembly constituency campaigns amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (PTI)

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"Our target is 100%. The heavier polling takes place, the better the chances of Mamata Banerjee coming back to power. There is no major problem in voting anywhere except for some places. Our agents are present everywhere... We are roaming everywhere and ensuring that no issues take place anywhere...," Ghosh told ANI after casting his vote.

Earlier at a press conference, Ghosh said, "In the first phase, TMC had already hit a century. After the second phase, we say the BJP won't even cross 50 seats in Bengal, while the TMC will secure over 235. We thank the mothers and sisters -- the higher the turnout, the bigger TMC's victory..."

Meanwhile, RG Kar rape victim's mother and BJP candidate from Panihati, Ratna Debnath, said on Wednesday that people will uproot and throw out the ruling Trinamool Congress when the elections for the assembly polls are announced on May 4.

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{{^usCountry}} She also said that everyone is prepared to vote out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from power and pointed to her previous statements on women's safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also said that everyone is prepared to vote out Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from power and pointed to her previous statements on women's safety. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Thank you very much to the people, there has never been such a high voter turnout as there was this time. People will uproot and throw out the TMC. Everyone is ready to remove Mamata Banerjee. Our only regret is that when such an incident happens, our female Chief Minister herself insults women... Those who say such things that girls should not go out after 8 PM, when my daughter was murdered, they said that girls should not do night duty. This time Bengal will fight against this..." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Thank you very much to the people, there has never been such a high voter turnout as there was this time. People will uproot and throw out the TMC. Everyone is ready to remove Mamata Banerjee. Our only regret is that when such an incident happens, our female Chief Minister herself insults women... Those who say such things that girls should not go out after 8 PM, when my daughter was murdered, they said that girls should not do night duty. This time Bengal will fight against this..." {{/usCountry}}

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The voter turnout in West Bengal reached a staggering 91.62% by the close of the second phase of polling on Wednesday.

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India at 7:30 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a massive 93.48% turnout, followed closely by South 24 Parganas (91.73%), North 24 Parganas (91.70%), Hooghly (91.50%), Nadia (91.45%), and Howrah (91.17%).

The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

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