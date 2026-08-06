Chennai, The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday unveiled a dedicated Artificial Intelligence initiative the 'Uzhavar AI scheme' as part of its Agriculture Budget for 2026-27, aiming to provide real-time, data-driven advisories directly to farmers across the state.

TN Agri Budget: Govt bets on AI, Machine Learning to deliver real-time assistance to farmers

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Presenting the budget in the Legislative Assembly, Tamil Nadu Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare R Vinoth allocated ₹2 crore from state funds for the scheme, which will integrate Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies to modernise agricultural extension services.

Under the new initiative, comprehensive technical advisories covering the entire crop cycle, from sowing to harvest, will be delivered through mobile devices. The automated services will encompass localised weather forecasts, soil health and fertility management, pest and disease outbreak alerts, and tailored crop recommendations suited to prevailing agro-climatic conditions.

To bridge the accessibility gap for rural cultivators, the government is introducing 'Voice-First Agriculture Services'. This feature will allow farmers to access knowledge-based agricultural advisories, real-time market intelligence, and details of government welfare schemes seamlessly via voice queries on their mobile phones.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the sector's digital evolution, the budget document noted that Tamil Nadu's agriculture has transitioned from traditional subsistence farming to a technology-driven, science-based model centred on farmer prosperity. The integration of AI builds upon earlier digital interventions, such as the 'Uzhavar' mobile application introduced in 2021, which established data-driven management in the state's farm sector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the sector's digital evolution, the budget document noted that Tamil Nadu's agriculture has transitioned from traditional subsistence farming to a technology-driven, science-based model centred on farmer prosperity. The integration of AI builds upon earlier digital interventions, such as the 'Uzhavar' mobile application introduced in 2021, which established data-driven management in the state's farm sector. {{/usCountry}}

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The digital advisory mechanism will also link with broader farmer identification frameworks. As part of its soil management efforts, the state announced that Soil Health Cards will be provided to around three lakh farmers who have obtained a Farmer Identification Number , leveraging combined Union and State allocations of ₹6.16 crore, alongside a separate state allocation of ₹4 crore for another one lakh farmers.

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Alongside the digital push, the state government is upgrading its physical infrastructure to support technology dissemination. The budget earmarked ₹27.82 crore from Union and State funds to construct eight new Integrated Agricultural Extension Centres equipped with 300-metric tonne capacity godowns in districts including Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tiruchirappalli, Virudhunagar, Theni, Thoothukudi, and Coimbatore.

These integrated extension centres, which are part of the state's existing physical infrastructure network that is currently being upgraded, serve as one-stop facilities where farmers can access technical advisories, modern technology guidance, and departmental schemes under a single roof.

Furthermore, the state will organise a statewide Agriculture Expo at an outlay of ₹3 crore to demonstrate modern agricultural technologies, Good Agricultural Practices , value-addition machinery, and smart farming practices to growers and the public.

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The government stated that providing timely information is as critical to agricultural outcomes as timely rainfall, emphasising that data-driven tools will ensure fairness, transparency, and efficiency in scheme implementation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.