Home / India News / TN assembly polls: Movable assets of O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran go up
india news

TN assembly polls: Movable assets of O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran go up

O Panneerselvam is seeking a third term from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district and all of the assets were movable and he had no immovable assets in his name, which was the case in 2016 as well, he said.
PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:30 PM IST
Assembly election in Tamil Nadu has been scheduled for April 6, 2021.(HT File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has declared total assets valued at 61.19 lakh, up from the 33.20 lakh in 2016, according to his election affidavit submitted as part of the nomination for the April 6 Assembly polls in the state.

Panneerselvam, AIADMK Coordinator, is seeking a third term from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district. All of the assets were movable and he had no immovable assets in his name, which was the case in 2016 as well, Panneerselvam said.

The assets included three four-wheelers and he declared his source of income as salary earned as deputy CM and from his wife's agricultural income. His liabilities were 65,55,411 he owed to his wife. His wife's immovable assets were valued at 4.57 crore while the immovable property was 2.63 crore, he stated in his affidavit.

Similarly, the assets of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran also went up, from the 16.73 lakh in 2017 to 19.18 lakh in 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ballistic missile tracking INS Dhruv to join India’s strategic assets in 2021

Maharashtra in beginning of second wave, need to step up contact tracing: Centre

No information on leaked Arnab chats in TRP scam, MHA tells Parliament

MHA cites protocol for denying Sikhs permission to visit Nankana Sahib in Pak

The AMMK leader had fought and won the December 2017 Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll here as an independent, upsetting the ruling AIADMK which had earlier expelled him along with his aunt and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's confidante VK Sasikala.

Dhinakaran has shifted to Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district this time, taking on ruling AIADMK Minister and local strongman Kadmabur Raju. According to Dhinakaran's poll affidavit, the value of his immovable assets remained at 57.44 lakh which he had declared in 2017.

His dues included 28 lakh to the central government on account of imposition of penalty under FERA and liabilities in dispute included 34.46 crore from AY 1989-96 pending before the IT Appellate Tribunal here. His liabilities were 14.25 lakh.

The movable and immovable assets of his wife were 7.66 crore and 2.43 crore, respectively while her liabilities stood at 5.82 crore, Dhinakaran stated in the affidavit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tamil nadu assembly election 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP