TN assembly polls: Movable assets of O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran go up

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has declared total assets valued at ₹61.19 lakh, up from the ₹33.20 lakh in 2016, according to his election affidavit submitted as part of the nomination for the April 6 Assembly polls in the state.

Panneerselvam, AIADMK Coordinator, is seeking a third term from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district. All of the assets were movable and he had no immovable assets in his name, which was the case in 2016 as well, Panneerselvam said.

The assets included three four-wheelers and he declared his source of income as salary earned as deputy CM and from his wife's agricultural income. His liabilities were ₹65,55,411 he owed to his wife. His wife's immovable assets were valued at ₹4.57 crore while the immovable property was ₹2.63 crore, he stated in his affidavit.

Similarly, the assets of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran also went up, from the ₹16.73 lakh in 2017 to ₹19.18 lakh in 2021.

The AMMK leader had fought and won the December 2017 Radhakrishnan Nagar bypoll here as an independent, upsetting the ruling AIADMK which had earlier expelled him along with his aunt and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's confidante VK Sasikala.

Dhinakaran has shifted to Kovilpatti in Tuticorin district this time, taking on ruling AIADMK Minister and local strongman Kadmabur Raju. According to Dhinakaran's poll affidavit, the value of his immovable assets remained at ₹57.44 lakh which he had declared in 2017.

His dues included ₹28 lakh to the central government on account of imposition of penalty under FERA and liabilities in dispute included ₹34.46 crore from AY 1989-96 pending before the IT Appellate Tribunal here. His liabilities were ₹14.25 lakh.

The movable and immovable assets of his wife were ₹7.66 crore and ₹2.43 crore, respectively while her liabilities stood at ₹5.82 crore, Dhinakaran stated in the affidavit.

