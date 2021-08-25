TN BJP gen secy resigns over viral explicit video

K T Raghavan, general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Tamil Nadu unit, on Tuesday resigned from his post after an alleged explicit video chat between him and a woman surfaced on video streaming platform YouTube.

The 20-minute-13-second-long video was uploaded by YouTuber Madan Ravichandran who joined the party last year. His channel, ‘Madan Diary’, has over 141,000 subscribers.

Raghavan, who announced his resignation on Twitter after holding talks with state BJP chief K Annamalai, called the video an attempt to tarnish his and his party’s image.

“I deny the charges. I will face this legally. Dharma will win,” Raghavan, who is a lawyer by profession, tweeted.

“People of Tamil Nadu know who I am. Those who are associated with me know who I am,” he added.

Ravichandran said he took the video as part of a sting operation to probe allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation against state party leaders. He also claimed to have video evidence against 15 party leaders.

“I have video evidence of 15 BJP leaders but I’m releasing his (Raghavan’s) video first because Mr K T Raghavan is promoted as Mr Clean by the media,” he said.

Ravichandran said the face of the woman in the video was blurred and her voice muted as she agreed to join the operation in public interest.

In a statement issued later in the day, Annamalai confirmed that Ravichandran met him twice and pressed for action against the BJP state general secretary. “But he did not submit any video evidence,” Annamalai said, adding that he conveyed to the YouTuber that action cannot be taken on the basis of accusations and the matter would require a probe.

Annamalai said that Ravichandran later texted him, insisting that he take action without any video evidence. “I stood firmly on my stand that disciplinary actions cannot be taken without knowing the real facts of the accusations. Therefore, I replied (to) him shortly in the message that ‘You may proceed if you want justice’,” he said in the statement.

Annamalai also announced the constitution of a panel, under party state secretary Malarkody, to probe allegations against party members but added that Raghavan will proceed legally to prove his “innocence.”

“Women in our party are held in esteem and they are safe,” he said.

Reacting to the developments, Congress MP Jothimani said the state Congress Committee will file a complaint with police against Raghavan. “There is video evidence that he has misbehaved with a woman and that has to be investigated,” she tweeted.

The alleged video chat surfaced months after the state BJP issued a legal notice to Tamil daily Dinamalar over an article which claimed the party allegedly received several complaints of sexual harassment against its leaders and would set up a committee to look into them. The BJP dismissed the article, which was published in June, as false and fabricated.