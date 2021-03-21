TN: BJP releases '100 reasons to reject DMK' document, calls party dynastic, anti-democratic

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in Charge CT Ravi on Sunday called Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) a dynastic and anti-democratic party.

While releasing the '100 Reasons To Reject DMK' document at Chennai, the BJP leader said, " DMK stands for dynastic politics. After M Karunanidhi, Stalin is the owner of the party. Udhayanithi will be the owner of the party next."

"As an anti-democratic party, both DMK and Congress have similarities. The 'M' in DMK stands for money-making. When DMK and Congress were in power, scams were happening every day. Tamil Nadu will not forget 2G," he further said.

He further slammed DMK when he said that the party is famous for "land grabbing".

SG Suryah, Chairperson of the Committee that made the document, told ANI," DMK party was defeated in 2011 and 2016 in Assembly elections due to the corruption charges and land grabbing. Actually, the DMK has been manipulating the Tamils in the name of Dravidian principles. By separating 'Aryan and Dravidian', the DMK is playing with the sentiments of people."

Elections for the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.