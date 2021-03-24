TN CM Palaniswami says AIADMK candidates are 'ISI certified'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that AIADMK candidates are ISI certified whereas Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidates are "duplicate".

"Our AIADMK candidates are ISI certified but their candidates (DMK) are duplicate. Voters should not believe in duplicate," Palaniswami said.

While campaigning for AIADMK candidate and state minister MR Vijayabhaskar in Karur, the Chief Minister said: "Vijayabhaskar is easily accessible to people. Amma (Jayalalithaa) gave him the post of transport minister. He has been working for the upliftment of people in this constituency. Karur is an AIADMK fort."

"Many party leaders lived, died and have been forgotten but our leaders MGR and Jayalalitha still lives in the hearts of people because of their work and schemes," he further said.

Palaniswami slammed Vijaya DMK candidate of Karur Constituency Senthil Balaji calling him a "corrupt" politician.

"Stalin says AIADMK did corruption but Senthil Balaji is the one who did corruptions which is why Amma (Jayalalithaa) kicked him away," he said.

"DMK is a family party and its a corporate company. Anybody can be shareholders of that company like Senthil Balaji," he further said.

"Senthil Balaji tried to topple our government. History always showed that 'Dharma' always wins. Senthil Balaji has switched to 5 parties until now MDMK, AIADMK, DMK, Ammk, now again to DMK," the Chief Minister said.

"Our candidates are from a normal family. It is a democratic party in which anybody can reach higher positions. Me, Vijayabaskar, our candidates or anybody can come to a higher position," he added.

The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.