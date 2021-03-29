Home / India News / TN CM Palaniswami turns emotional, says God will punish DMK leader A Raja
india news

TN CM Palaniswami turns emotional, says God will punish DMK leader A Raja

A day after the AIADMK lodged a police complaint against Raja for his comment, Edappadi K Palaniswami, obviously sad, denounced the offensive language used by the rival party leader.
PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 12:03 AM IST
TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami during a campaign speech.(Twitter/@EPSTamilNadu)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday turned emotional while reacting to DMK leader A Raja's alleged disparaging remarks against him, his mother and said a mother occupied a lofty position in society and anyone who denigrated women would be punished by God.

A day after the AIADMK lodged a police complaint against Raja for his comment, Palaniswami, obviously sad, denounced the offensive language used by the rival party leader.

As he tried to speak up in a campaign in north Chennai, the Chief Minister's voice choked and he turned emotional.

If a person who occupied the position of Chief Minister could be targeted in such an objectionable manner, what would be the position of ordinary people, he wondered.

"Think, what kind of a situation our women and mothers would face if such people capture power?" he asked.

Police have filed a case against Raja for his offensive allegation, an insinuation about Palaniswami's birth.

He appealed to the people to give people like Raja an 'appropriate punishment' apparently through ballots.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Not a born politician, but learning fast, says Sreedharan

Cooling effect drops with increasing distance from urban green spaces in Bengaluru, reveals new study

K’taka clocks 22,851 cr revenue from liquor sales

State reports over 3k cases, positivity rate close to 3%

Whether rich or poor, a mother is accorded a very high position in the society and whoever made disparaging remarks against a mother or women would be punished for sure by the God, Palaniswami said.

AIADMK workers and cadres of alliance parties including PMK on Sunday held protest demonstrations in several regions of Tamil Nadu seeking the arrest of Raja.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
edappadi palaniswami tamil nadu assembly election 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP