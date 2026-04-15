TN CM Stalin calls for statewide protest over delimitation, alleges bias against South

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Wednesday intensified his campaign against the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, urging people of his state to hoist black flags at their homes and public places to register their dissent.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin addresses a public meeting in Vellore. (CMO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Describing the move as a “great danger” to Tamil Nadu, Stalin accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “betraying” southern states in the name of delimitation. “The BJP is trying to grant more political strength to northern states and make southern states lose their political strength. If this happens, Tamil Nadu will not watch and remain quiet. I had said that every family will come to the streets and protest,” Stalin said in a video message shared on his official social media account.

He alleged that through proposed constitutional amendments, the Centre was attempting to stifle Tamil Nadu’s voice in Parliament. According to him, the changes would alter the balance of representation between northern and southern states. “Because of the proposed constitutional amendment, the number of members for northern states and southern states in the Parliament would differ,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Stalin further claimed that assurances of an increase in constituencies in southern states were merely symbolic. “The BJP is just saying for the sake of it that constituencies in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, will increase, but they are going to create a situation where representatives of southern states are not needed. This is what we call a massive injustice. Is this a punishment for southern states?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin further claimed that assurances of an increase in constituencies in southern states were merely symbolic. “The BJP is just saying for the sake of it that constituencies in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, will increase, but they are going to create a situation where representatives of southern states are not needed. This is what we call a massive injustice. Is this a punishment for southern states?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Calling for widespread public participation, Stalin said the time had come for every household in Tamil Nadu to express its opposition. “As a way of showing opposition to the constitutional amendment, let us all hoist black flags at our homes in Tamil Nadu and in public places,” he said. “The sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling for widespread public participation, Stalin said the time had come for every household in Tamil Nadu to express its opposition. “As a way of showing opposition to the constitutional amendment, let us all hoist black flags at our homes in Tamil Nadu and in public places,” he said. “The sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Recalling his earlier remark that the April 23 election in the state was a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, Stalin said the recent developments had validated his position. “The true meaning of what I said has been proven right. Their idea is that Tamil Nadu must not progress and even those belonging to Tamil Nadu must not raise their voice in the Parliament,” he said.

Terming the proposed legislation a “black law”, Stalin said, “The black law must not be passed.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami struck a contrasting note, asserting during an election rally in Theni district that Tamil Nadu would not be adversely affected by the delimitation exercise. He cited assurances from Union home minister Amit Shah that the state would not lose any Lok Sabha seats.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Palaniswami also criticised Stalin for repeatedly raising the issue and questioning the AIADMK’s silence, despite the Centre’s assurances

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON