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TN CM Stalin calls for statewide protest over delimitation, alleges bias against South

Describing the move as a “great danger” to Tamil Nadu, Stalin accused the BJP of “betraying” southern states in the name of delimitation.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 03:46 pm IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Tamil Nadu chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Wednesday intensified his campaign against the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise, urging people of his state to hoist black flags at their homes and public places to register their dissent.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin addresses a public meeting in Vellore. (CMO)

Describing the move as a “great danger” to Tamil Nadu, Stalin accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “betraying” southern states in the name of delimitation. “The BJP is trying to grant more political strength to northern states and make southern states lose their political strength. If this happens, Tamil Nadu will not watch and remain quiet. I had said that every family will come to the streets and protest,” Stalin said in a video message shared on his official social media account.

He alleged that through proposed constitutional amendments, the Centre was attempting to stifle Tamil Nadu’s voice in Parliament. According to him, the changes would alter the balance of representation between northern and southern states. “Because of the proposed constitutional amendment, the number of members for northern states and southern states in the Parliament would differ,” he said.

Recalling his earlier remark that the April 23 election in the state was a contest between Tamil Nadu and Delhi, Stalin said the recent developments had validated his position. “The true meaning of what I said has been proven right. Their idea is that Tamil Nadu must not progress and even those belonging to Tamil Nadu must not raise their voice in the Parliament,” he said.

Terming the proposed legislation a “black law”, Stalin said, “The black law must not be passed.”

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami struck a contrasting note, asserting during an election rally in Theni district that Tamil Nadu would not be adversely affected by the delimitation exercise. He cited assurances from Union home minister Amit Shah that the state would not lose any Lok Sabha seats.

Palaniswami also criticised Stalin for repeatedly raising the issue and questioning the AIADMK’s silence, despite the Centre’s assurances

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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