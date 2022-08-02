TN: Devotees throng streets of Srivilliputhur for Aadi Pooram festival

A huge crowd of devotees on Monday thronged the streets of Srivilliputhur in Tamil Nadu to join the chariot festival of Aadi Pooram at Srivilliputhur temple in Virudhunagar district. In videos and photos shared on social media platforms, devotees were seen in large numbers celebrating the birthday of Goddess Andal -- the main deity of the temple festival.

Aadi Pooram is also known as Andal Jayanti. The auspicious festival is celebrated on a wide scale in Srivilliputhur, believed to be the birthplace of the Goddess Andal -- an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi. Devotees come together from all over the world to participate in the pilgrimage. The day is also observed as the day of Goddess Shakti and it is believed that on this day, the goddess herself comes to Earth to bless her devotees.

Aadi Pooram falls between July-August in the English calendar and during the Aadi month in the Tamil calendar. The festival is celebrated for 10 days with great rituals in all Lord Vishnu temples in the state of Tamil Nadu.

During these days, devotees celebrate the deity with full dedication and wish for a prosperous life.

On the 10th and final day, a grand marriage ceremony is organised for Goddess Andal and Sri Ranganathaswamy in an event called ‘Thirukalyanam’ which marks the culmination of the festival.

