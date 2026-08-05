Chennai, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday praised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as a true democrat and said he overcame conspiracies and posted a historic win.

TN fin min Wilson praises CM Vijay as 'true Jananayagan'

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Presenting the TVK government's maiden Budget in the Assembly, Wilson said the chief minister entered public life solely to pay back the debt of gratitude to the people who gave him everything. He also quoted a couplet from Tamil classic Thirukkural before submitting Budget estimates in the House.

Referring to the 2026 Assembly polls, he said the victory of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is not merely that of a political party; it is the victory of the entire people of Tamil Nadu.

Notably, the minister hailed the CM as a real democrat saying, "he overcame numerous conspiracies to win a historic victory, for the sake of the people he loves as his own life and for the people who love him as their own, and today he sits in this House as a true Jananayagan," an obvious pun on the CM's last film by the same name, which also means "people's leader."

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{{^usCountry}} Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was arrested and later freed on station bail on August 3 and other prominent leaders from the DMK were seated in their respective seats in the House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was arrested and later freed on station bail on August 3 and other prominent leaders from the DMK were seated in their respective seats in the House. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said Vijay constantly guides them, offers counsel, and works tirelessly with the sole thought of delivering good governance to the people of the state.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to this leader cherished by the people," he added.

The minister commnenced his speech by paying his deep respects to TVK's ideological icons 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy, former CM K Kamaraj, Dr BR Ambedkar, stalwarts of freedom struggle, Rani Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal.

Also, Wilson hailed late CMs CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran as "people centric leaders" and said they governed democratically with unwavering focus on public welfare.

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The minister said that the CM guided by the "all are equal" principle has achieved numerous accomplishments within just three months of assuming office and has earned an enduring place in the hearts of the people. "Our chief minister has brought about a massive people's revolution hitherto unseen in the political history of Tamil Nadu."

Increasing the free electricity provided to consumers with bi-monthly consumption of up to 500 units to 200 units and reducing their household expenses and a loan waiver for farmers through co-operative societies were among the initiatives he mentioned.

A special package for Kuruvai cultivation, the 'Singapenn Special Task Force' for women's safety, creation of Anti-Narcotics Task Force Units at the district level to root out the "deep-seated" drug culture in Tamil Nadu formed part of other schemes that Wilson cited.

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Also, the finance minister referred to closure of 717 state-run liquor retail outlets located near educational institutions, places of worship and bus stands that disrupted "daily public life."

He also referred to the "Thaaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam", to be implemented from September 15, the birth anniversary of Annadurai, for children born in government hospitals.

The implementation of these schemes have reinforced the trust that people have placed in the TVK government, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.