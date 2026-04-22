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TN firecrackers factory owner surrenders: Cops

The owner of a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu has surrendered after an explosion killed 25 people; four accomplices were arrested as investigations continue.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:54 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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The owner of the private firecrackers manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district, in which 25 people lost their lives while five others were injured has surrendered while four of his accomplices have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

TN firecrackers factory owner surrenders: Cops

According to police, four special teams were formed to trace V Muthu Manickam, the owner of the Vanaja Fireworks following an explosion that occurred at the facility in Kattanarpatti village in Virudhunagar about 550km south of Chennai on April 19.

“Four persons have been arrested and the owner has surrendered to the Court.” a senior district police official told HT.

In one of the major tragic events in the district which is prone to such disasters due to the presence of explosive materials, 25 workers including were killed in the incident on April 19 sending tragic waves across the country.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief minsiter M K Stalin had offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

According to government authorities, though the firm had license to operate, some violations were recorded like accommodating 20 people instead of four in a room while engaging in the manufacturing of the firecrackers.

Virudhunagar district NO collector Sukhaputra said an investigation is ongoing to identify the cause of the incident. “After the probe we will know what happened. If there are any violations, we will take action against the owner,” he said.

 
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