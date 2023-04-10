TN governor gives assent to bill banning online gambling

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has given his assent to a bill banning online gambling which was adopted in March by the state Assembly for a second time, official sources said on Monday. Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi.(HT_PRINT)

The Governor has cleared the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, they said.

The bill was adopted again on March 23 by the Assembly after it was returned by Governor Ravi earlier.