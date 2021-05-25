Home / India News / TN govt seeks ban on Family Man-2 web series
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday wrote to Union Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on The Family Man 2 web series across the country
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The state said that the Hindi series, which will release on June 4 on a digital platform ‘depicts the Eelam Tamils in a highly objectionable manner’ and called the content ‘condemnable’ and ‘malicious’.

“It is aimed at discrediting and distorting the historical struggle of Eelam Tamils in Sri Lanka,” the statement read. “For example, branding Tamil-speaking actress Samantha Akkineni as a terrorist in the serial is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign,” a statement read.

The first person to call for a ban on the series was Tamil nationalist and chief of Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) S Seeman. He was more vocal about the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) being portrayed as a terrorist organisation and Tamils as violent people. The LTTE was a militant separatist group fighting for an independent homeland for Hindu Tamils in Northeastern Sri Lanka. “If they refuse to ban the show and if they release it country-wide to try and create a false impression about Tamil people, I warn that they will have to face dire consequences,” Seeman had said in a statement last week.

On Sunday, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko also wrote to Javadekar to stop the release.

