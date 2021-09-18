TN govt withdraws 5,570 cases against protestors

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to withdraw over 5,570 cases registered against people who protested against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the three farm laws that were passed in Parliament in September 2020, a government order said.

The cases that have been withdrawn also include those filed against the media, those who protested against the Kudankulam nuclear plant and the eight-lane road projects in Tamil Nadu, officials said.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin made the announcement in this regard in the state assembly recently. The DMK in its election manifesto had also promised to withdraw the cases lodged against protesters during AIADMK rule.

Stalin-led DMK government, that took over in May, issued an order withdrawing 5,570 cases in the past 10 years of AIADMK government on September 4. The order was made public on Friday.

The order signed by SK Prabakar, additional chief secretary, showed that the cases withdrawn include 26 cases registered against journalists (that were filed between 2011 and 2021), 2,831 cases for agitations against the farm laws, 2,282 cases over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 405 cases over the eight-lane Salem expressway project and 26 cases filed against people who protested the Kudankulam nuclear power plant project.

The cases that have been withdrawn are those in which the investigation is still pending or a charge-sheet has not been filed, the order said. The order added that it was recommended to the government that any further action in such cases may be dropped by the police.

In cases that are pending trial, the Assistant Public Prosecutor in charge has been directed to move an application for withdrawal of case from the court.

For cases filed against MPs and MLAs, as per Supreme Court directions, no case shall be withdrawn without the permission of the High Court. The order said the government will furnish details of the same before the Madras High Court soon.

“The Director General of Police (DGP) is directed to furnish the details of cases involved against sitting or former MPs/MLAs to the government, for taking up the matter with the High Court of Madras,” the order said.

(With agency inputs)