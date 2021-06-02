TN promotes Class 1 to 8 students without exams

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu directorate of elementary education on Tuesday promoted students of classes 1 to 8 in state board schools without the conduction of final exams. The decision was taken in view of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

A circular to this effect was passed by the directorate on Tuesday, instructing chief educational officers of all districts to inform government, government-aided and private state board schools to declare classes 1 to 8 students all pass.

Director of elementary education M Palanisamy in the circular said the decision was taken based on clause 2, Section 16 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009. “As per section 16 of the RTE Act, no student should be held back or expelled till the completion of elementary education. All students should be declared pass,” the circular said.

Students of classes 9 to 11 had already been declared ‘all pass’ due to the pandemic situation. However, exams will be conducted for class 12 students.

The circular added that the date of reopening of schools will be announced after the end of the ongoing lockdown. Chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday held a review meeting with school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and other officials on class 12 board exam. “We will take a decision based on CBSE’s announcement on conducting class 12 examinations, which is expected soon,” Poyyamozhi told reporters after the meeting.