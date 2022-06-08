Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TN temple refuses to allow govt audit
india news

TN temple refuses to allow govt audit

In 2014, the Supreme Court ruled that the “podhu dikshithars” will run the temple by setting aside a 2009 Madras High Court order that allowed appointment of an officer by the HR&CE department to oversee the administration of the temple.
In May, the HR&CE department had served a notice to the general “dikshithars” (hereditary priests) of Nataraja temple to keep records on the temple’s accounts and assets ready for an inquiry committee’s visit on June 7 and 8. (PTI File)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

The famous Nataraja temple in Chidambaram on Tuesday did not allow officials of the Hindu, Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) to check their accounts, saying they have “no jurisdiction to call for records or inspect the premises”.

This happened a day after the pontiff of Madurai mutt, an ancient Hindu monastery, called for disbanding of the department as it was interfering in running of the Hindu religious places.

In May, the HR&CE department had served a notice to the general “dikshithars” (hereditary priests) of Nataraja temple to keep records on the temple’s accounts and assets ready for an inquiry committee’s visit on June 7 and 8.

But when a team of five members from the HR&CE department went to inspect the temple on Tuesday they were turned away twice, officials part of the team said. The general dikshithars of Nataraja temple refused to show records to the team from the HR&CE department, contending that the latter had no jurisdiction to call for records or inspect the premises.

RELATED STORIES

Officials said the team was to check records from 2014 relating to income and expenses, audit reports and jewels belonging to the 1,000-year-old temple. The notice for enquiry was promoted after the state’s department had received complaints of irregularities in the temple accounts.

In 2014, the Supreme Court ruled that the “podhu dikshithars” will run the temple by setting aside a 2009 Madras High Court order that allowed appointment of an officer by the HR&CE department to oversee the administration of the temple.

Citing the SC order, the temple management said the HR&CE officials cannot inspect records as this isn’t a public temple. “We reiterate that we maintain all accounts and other records as per our bye-laws of our Temple sattam (law),” the temple management said in a statement. “We will cooperate with a validly formed committee that has jurisdiction of verification and audit.”

The HR&CE department manages 44,000 temples and trusts in Tamil Nadu. HR&CE minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday assured that the government has no intention to take over the temple. Following the developments on Tuesday, Babu said the state government will consult legal experts and ensure that the accounts of the temple are checked.

“Refusing permission to the HR&CE officials is against ‘Manu dharma’. It is a public temple and it is the right of the HR&CE department to look into complaints or irregularities in the temple given by devotees. I personally went to Chidambaram temple on June 6 and explained to them why we need to inspect,” the minister said. “Why are they not cooperating with the department to enquire into complaints of irregularities? If they have nothing to hide, why are they resisting?”

On Monday, the pontiff of the Madurai Aadheenam (a Tamil Shaivite monastery) came down heavily on the HR & CE and called for the department to be disbanded accusing them of corruption. “The government does not interfere in the functioning of churches. The same goes for mosques. But the government interferes in the functioning of our temples through the HR & CE department. This department has turned our temples into a den for plunderers, and it should be disbanded,” the chief of the Madurai Aadheenam, Harihara Desika Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya, said on Monday.

To this, Babu said he was making controversial statements only to be in the limelight. On Tuesday, he reiterated that the Madurai pontiff was speaking like a politician. “He has no right to say that we cannot interfere,” Babu told reporters in Chennai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Divya Chandrababu

Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP