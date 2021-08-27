TN to set up control room to receive complaints of sexual abuse in schools

Chennai: In a bid to bolster safety of school students, Tamil Nadu on Thursday announced setting up of a control room with a toll-free number and a private email facility to receive complaints on sexual abuse.

An orientation module will also be prepared to raise awareness about Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act among all stakeholders. The announcements were part of the policy note tabled by school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the ongoing assembly session.

The development comes in the wake of several teachers from prestigious schools being investigated on charges of sexually abusing children during online classes as well as in classrooms and sports fields. A few weeks after the DMK government took over, alumni and students of top schools in Chennai began sharing their bitter experiences with teachers and coaches on social media that snowballed into several complaints across the state. Police have also made a few swift arrests in the cases.

Subsequently, the government issued guidelines on online classes as well as institutions to protect students from sexual abuse. Poyyamozhi on Thursday said that Child Abuse Prevention Week should be observed in all the schools every year from November 15-22 and a Student Safety Advisory Committee will also be set up in each school to monitor their safety.

The control room will be set up at the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) campus in Chennai to receive complaints, specifically pertaining to sexual abuse and violence at schools from students, parents and others.

“An orientation module will be also prepared for use by schools to raise awareness about the POCSO Act among all stakeholders and to boost safety in schools,” the minister said in the policy note. Among other measures are installation of safety boxes in school premises to enable students to lodge their complaints and feedback.

Another helpline is functioning round-the clock- in the DPI campus to provide information, guidance to students and offer counselling. “This is a single point of contact for students, teachers and parents across the state to get their grievances redressed. So far, around 3.5 lakh calls have been received on this helpline,” said Poyyamozhi.