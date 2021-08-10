TN’s DVAC registers case against AIADMK leader; searches 50 premises

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former minister SP Velumani on Tuesday and conducted searches at over 50 premises belonging to him and his relatives.

A First Information Report (FIR) registered against Velumani accuses him of “large-scale favouritism” by “abusing his official position” in awarding contracts to his close associates, including his brother. It alleges Velumani illegally allotted tenders worth ₹464.02 crore of Greater Chennai Corporation and ₹346.81 crore of Coimbatore Corporation to his relatives by misusing his official powers between 2014 and 2018.

Velumani, who was the municipal administration minister from 2014 to 2021, is a close aide to former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

The FIR said the case was registered following a complaint by ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker RS Bharathi and anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam.

DVAC earlier registered a case against AIADMK leader and former transport minister MR Vijayabhaskasr in July.

When DMK was in the opposition, it submitted a list of corruption charges against the then AIADMK ministers including Velumani and Palaniswami to governor Banwarilal Purohit in December 2020.

Establishing a special court to prosecute AIADMK leaders over alleged corruption was one of DMK’s poll promises. HT has reached out to AIADMK for comments and the copy will be updated accordingly.