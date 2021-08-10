Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TN’s DVAC registers case against AIADMK leader; searches 50 premises
india news

TN’s DVAC registers case against AIADMK leader; searches 50 premises

A First Information Report registered against SP Velumani accuses him of “large-scale favouritism” by “abusing his official position” in awarding contracts to his close associates, including his brother
By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON AUG 10, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and former minister SP Velumani on Tuesday and conducted searches at over 50 premises belonging to him and his relatives.

A First Information Report (FIR) registered against Velumani accuses him of “large-scale favouritism” by “abusing his official position” in awarding contracts to his close associates, including his brother. It alleges Velumani illegally allotted tenders worth 464.02 crore of Greater Chennai Corporation and 346.81 crore of Coimbatore Corporation to his relatives by misusing his official powers between 2014 and 2018.

Velumani, who was the municipal administration minister from 2014 to 2021, is a close aide to former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

Also Read | Online classes may leave trail of health issues, says Kerala education minister

The FIR said the case was registered following a complaint by ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker RS Bharathi and anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam.

DVAC earlier registered a case against AIADMK leader and former transport minister MR Vijayabhaskasr in July.

When DMK was in the opposition, it submitted a list of corruption charges against the then AIADMK ministers including Velumani and Palaniswami to governor Banwarilal Purohit in December 2020.

Establishing a special court to prosecute AIADMK leaders over alleged corruption was one of DMK’s poll promises. HT has reached out to AIADMK for comments and the copy will be updated accordingly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

ITBP shares wholesome post of father saluting daughter who joined the force

This big brother cuddling with his little sibling may melt your heart. Watch

Big furry dog gets upsets with mama, then adorably forgives her. Watch

This animal dispensary in Chennai is saving hundreds of stray, abused animals
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP