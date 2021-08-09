Online classes may leave trail of health issues, says Kerala education minister

Frequent online classes may lead to many health problems for students, Kerala education minister V Sivankutty said in the state assembly quoting a study conducted by the state council of education research and training.

The minister said 36 per cent students have neck pain, 28 per cent complained of eye ailments and 22 per cent reported anxiety and stress. Digital classes cannot be the norm, he elaborated.

He said the Kerala government is waiting for the Centre’s directive to open schools and a final decision would be taken soon. It is planning to open classes for senior students but the high volume of Covid-19 cases has left it in a quandary. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka earlier announced their plan to open educational institutions in a structured manner.

Like the rest of the country, educational institutions were closed in the state in March 2020 but classes started later through the online medium and it has been continuing for more than one and a half years now. “We can’t continue online classes forever. Our study shows students suffer from some ailment or the other due to online classes. We have to go back to the old system as soon as possible,” he said in the assembly.

The minister also mentioned that to reduce mental stress due to Covid-19 related issues students would be given free counselling. “We have to make parents also aware of the inherent dangers of the overuse of the internet. We will give training to them also. Many non-government bodies have come forward,” he said. “Schools will reopen in different phases. We have to inoculate students before reopening. We will ensure a smooth opening after meeting all norms,” he said.

Many experts are of the opinion that strict adult guidance or monitoring is needed for internet use by small children and parents will have to lay down ground rules for usage of the internet to avoid overexposure and exploitation. Some parents also complained that after each class, schools often take a long break keeping children glued to the screen for long.

“Strict parental guideline is needed for small children. They have to ensure a balance between the use of gadgets and avoiding their harmful effects,” said P Niveditha, a teacher, adding parents will have to keep a strict vigil.

“The digital world opens a new vista for students. But they will have to be careful. Children with behavioural issues can spin into gadget addiction rapidly,” said child psychologist Dr T V Anil Kumar. He said online classes will leave a spectre of screen addiction in many children. Many students also admitted that online classes can’t be compared to traditional classes which help them to embrace many qualities.

Besides this another danger lurks in the form of digital classes, complained teachers and parents. Some anti-social elements have started hacking and posting vulgar posts in groups meant for online classes. At least 51 such complaints surfaced in the state in the last three months and cyber security experts said a majority of such posts are created outside the country.