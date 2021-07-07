Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'To be remembered for generations': Political fraternity mourns Dilip Kumar's death
'To be remembered for generations': Political fraternity mourns Dilip Kumar's death

Expressing the grief, Union home minister Amit Shah said Dilip Kumar "a veritable legend of the silver screen".
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The actor's screen name was Dilip Kumar, while he was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan.(HT File Photo)

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on Wednesday after prolonged hospitalisation at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The 98-year-old actor was suffering from various age-related ailments.

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the actor.

Expressing the grief, Union home minister Amit Shah called Dilip Kumar "a veritable legend of the silver screen". Shah also said that the Indian film industry has lost one of the greatest actors.

Also Read | Dilip Kumar's smouldering intensity was felt over 6 decades; a list of top films

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his "heartfelt" condolences to Dilip Kumar's family and friends. "His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come," he also said.

Calling the actor's passing as an "end of era", Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also paid tributes to Dilip Kumar. "Yusuf Sahab's brilliant acting was like a university in the art world. He will live on in the hearts of all of us. May God place the departed soul at his feet. Humble tribute," he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The actor's screen name was Dilip Kumar, while he was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan. He was also known as the "first khan" of Bollywood.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar also said that he was saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. "We have lost a legend. Deep condolences to the grieving family and fans," he also said.

"Supremely talented and popular, the thespian set the gold standard for the silver screen. Indian cinema has lost an institution of acting. Dilip Saab will continue to live in the hearts of his fans and admirers. Heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu Ji." wrote aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also remembered the Bollywood veteran and said, "We grew up watching his acting, learning his histrionics, emulating his voice modulation." "An era closes and so also closes a lasting influence that eternally impacted our boyhood, youth and later years. School of Acting left poorer forever without its greatest maestro," he also said.

The multiple-award-winning actor's career spanned over more than six decades and during the golden era of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar charmed millions of hearts with his performance in more than 65 films.

