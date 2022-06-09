To Naseeruddin Shah's 'you talk of genocide, you get..', Vivek Agnihotri's reply

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday said one gets indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu genocide in India, taking a leaf out of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's comment that in India those who talk of peace and unity are sent to jail, while those who talk of genocide get a slap on the wrist. In his interview, Shah also criticised Agnihotri's controversial film The Kashmir Files by calling it an "almost fictionalised version" of the suffering of the Kashmiri Hindus. The government is promoting it instead of ensuring security and rehabilitation for the community, Shah said. Also Read: This hate wave will dissipate some day, says veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah

In the interview to NDTV, Naseeruddin Shah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and stop the poison of hatred from spreading. His statements came at a time several Muslim nations, including those with closer ties with India, raised the issue of the objectionable comments made by former BJP spokespersons on Prophet Muhammad. The party took action against both Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, while the government distanced itself from those comments by calling them 'fringe elements'.

"What the Indian government did was too little, too late. It was a week before they even opened their mouths and said anything condemning these kinds of statements," Naseeruddin Shah said.

Stating that Nupur Sharma was not a fringe element, Naseeruddin Shah said, "It's hardly meant to assuage hurt feelings. I wouldn't be surprised if such a hate speech occurs again. It's ironic you talk of peace and unity, you get locked up in jail for more than a year. You talk of genocide and you get a slap on the wrist. There are double standards working here."

In a swipe at Naseeruddin Shah, Vivek Agnihotri who earlier expressed solidarity with Nupur Sharma said he agreed with Naseeruddin Shah that those who talk about Hindu genocide in India get abused. “I agree with this. You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country,” Agnihotri tweeted.

When the party suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, Vivek Agnihotri wrote it was a fight of Bharat versus India. "India is defeating Bharat in this war of Dharma". Later, he extended his support to Nupur Sharma. He also praised Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilder who threw his weight behind Nupur Sharma.

