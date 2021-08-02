To pave way for talks, Assam, Mizoram go easy on police cases filed after clashes

In further display of easing of tension between the two states, Assam and Mizoram on Monday decided to go easy on the police cases lodged after last week’s border clash that claimed the lives of six policemen.

Assam decided to withdraw the police case registered against Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, K Vanlalvena, for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy leading to the July 26 clashes. But, the cases of murder, criminal trespass and other charges against Mizoram officials won’t be withdrawn.

Mizoram, on the other hand, said they would not proceed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six other officials from the state against whom attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy charges had been lodged.

“I have noted statements from CM Zoramthanga wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensure peace along our borders,” Sarma tweeted in the wee hours of Monday.

“To take this goodwill gesture ahead, I have directed Assam Police to withdraw the FIR against K Vanlalvena, MP, Rajya Sabha, from Mizoram. However, cases against other accused officers will be pursued,” he added.

Assam Police had lodged a case against Vanlalvena after he said in a TV interview that if Assam policemen enter Mizoram again “all will be killed”. A police team had visited his residence in Delhi and directed him to appear at the Dholai police station in Cachar district of Assam to record his statement.

“In order to build a conducive atmosphere for an amicable solution to the Mizoram, Assam border dispute and to reduce the plight of suffering citizens, I have directed Mizoram Police to withdraw the FIR dated July 26 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib district, Mizoram against all the accused,” Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tweeted on Monday evening.

On Sunday, Kolasib superintendent of police Vanlalfaka Ralte said that the police will not proceed with the case against the Assam chief minister. “The case is not withdrawn, but we are not going to investigate the matter against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in order to have a peaceful atmosphere,” Ralte said.

The development came after chief ministers of both states agreed on Sunday to defuse tension along the border and settle the border dispute through talks.

Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164.6km-long border with Mizoram’s Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit districts.

Mizoram was a part of Assam till 1972, when it became a Union Territory. It became a state in 1987. The territorial dispute has festered since then and fuelled sporadic clashes, the latest of which rocked the region in August 2020 and February 2021.

The dispute stems primarily from a difference in perception. Mizoram goes by an 1875 border agreement but Assam follows a 1933 demarcation.