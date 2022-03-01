Today LPG, tomorrow petrol and diesel: Rahul Gandhi slams hike in LPG price

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the government over the hike in price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders. The opposition leader sounded a warning on Twitter and said he expected the prices of petrol and diesel to increase tomorrow.

“By increasing the prices of LPG, the Modi government made it clear that it is not concerned about the suffering of common people. Today LPG, tomorrow petrol and diesel,” he tweeted.

The price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders has increased by ₹105 in Delhi from Tuesday. The cylinder will now cost ₹2,012.

Similarly, the price of a 5 kg LPG cylinder also increased in Delhi by ₹27 and it will be sold at ₹569. However, there was no increase in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

In Kolkata, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be sold at ₹2,095. While in Mumbai and Chennai, the cylinder will be sold at ₹1,963 and ₹2,145 respectively.

In February, the 19 kg cylinder was sold at the following prices in the above-mentioned cities- Delhi: ₹1907; Kolkata: ₹1987; Mumbai: ₹1,857 and Chennai: ₹2,040, according to a report by HT's sister publication Livehindustan on Tuesday.

LPG rates are revised every month for all states and union territories.

On February 1 national oil marketing companies had slashed the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by ₹91.50.