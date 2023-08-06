Rain news LIVE updates: Light showers likely in Delhi, other states today

Rain today LIVE news updates: The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in many states on Sunday and the coming week. It said a low-pressure area over Madhya Pradesh and its neighbouring regions; a cyclonic circulation lying over Gujarat and its neighbourhood; a western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu will further influence the rainfall occurrence next week. Kolkata: Pedestrians during monsoon rainfall, in Kolkata, Tuesday.(PTI)

A day after Delhi received a fresh spell of rain, the IMD forecast generally cloudy skies with light rainfall on Sunday. Himachal Pradesh was put on a yellow alert Sunday; however, the IMD said the state is likely to get respite from the rain after August 6 for four days. Meanwhile, Uttarakahnd and Uttar Pradesh will continue to receive rainfall till Wednesday.

Odisha, which faced the wrath of extremely heavy rainfall over the past week that affected over 6 lakh people, will also get a brief respite as the weather body said there was no major rain warning for the state for till Monday. Bihar was also put on a yellow alert by the regional weather department for the next 24 hours, anticipating heavy rain and thunderstorms with lightning till 8:30am on Monday. Some parts of north Jharkhand may also receive heavy rainfall today, Ranchi's weather station said.