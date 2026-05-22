Today's weather LIVE updates: Delhi sees first severe heatstroke patients; searches for ‘Manali weather’ spike

Today's weather live updates: Unbearably hot weather has hit parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing alerts for several cities, including Delhi, to be prepared under burning heatwave conditions that have sent temperatures soaring. ...Read More

While Delhi reported its first heatstroke patients on Thursday amid orange alert for heatwave conditions, a red-coloured IMD warning was in place for East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh and certain parts of Vidarbha for the next three days, ANI news agency quoted IMD scientist Naresh Kumar as saying.

Amid furnace-like feels in the plains, queries have spiked for popular hill towns such as Himachal Pradesh's Manali, where the weather is still relatively cooler but few degrees above normal for this time of the year.