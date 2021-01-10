'Today's incident gave a message': Haryana CM after meeting venue vandalised

Hours after the venue of his Kisan Mahapanchayat was ransacked, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday evening that it is not right to obstruct anyone who wants to speak. The incident took place at a village in Karnal, after the farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws broke chairs and tables, and damaged a helipad where Khattar's helipad was scheduled to land.

WATCH | Farmer protest: Vandalism at Haryana CM's event venue, helipad demolished





"It is not right to obstruct anyone who wants to speak. I don't think people will tolerate violation of provisions given by Dr BR Ambedkar. Congress had attempted to finish democracy in 1975. At that time people identified their disgusting work & threw them out of power," Khattar said at a press conference, targeting the Congress.

“Our nation has a strong democracy where everyone has freedom of expression. We never stopped statements of these alleged farmers and leaders. Their agitation is going on. Despite Covid, we made arrangements for them,” he further said.

Hinting at a political angle involved in the vandalisation incident, the Haryana chief minister reiterated that the agitating farmers were being influenced. “Today's incident gave a message to people, bigger than what I'd intended to give. These people have defamed the farmers because a farmer doesn't have such nature. A farmer can be less educated or simple but he's sensible,” Khattar said.

Earlier in the day, a clash first broke out between the farmers marching towards the helipad and the police, which was trying to stop the protesters, according to eyewitnesses. However, the protesters outnumbered the cops and the pro-Kisan Panchayat organisers and ransacked the venue, sending cops scurrying for cover.

The police used water cannons and tear gas in an attempt to contain the crowd. The protesting farmers assembled around the venue while police’s attempt to control the situation with the help of the locals failed.

Following the chaos, Khattar’s mahapanchayat, which was aimed to drum up support for the three contentious agriculture laws enacted by the Centre in September last year, was called off.