Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent today
india news

Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent today

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:38 AM IST
PM Modi had recently reviewed the preparations for the facilitation of the Indian contingent at Tokyo-2020.(HT PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian athletes' contingent for the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the interaction by PM Modi is an endeavour to motivate the athletes ahead of their participation at the Games which will begin on July 23.

The virtual interaction is expected to take place at 5pm.

PM Modi had recently reviewed the preparations for the facilitation of the Indian contingent at Tokyo 2020. He had also discussed the journeys of some of the athletes on his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, besides urging the country to come forward and support them, the PMO stated.

A total of 126 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India will be heading to Tokyo. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics, the PMO said, adding that the 69 cumulative events across 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in is also the highest ever for the nation.

The PMO highlighted the "notable" firsts in terms of participation and said that for the first time a fencer from India (Bhavani Devi) has qualified for the Olympic games.

Nethra Kumanan is the first-ever female sailor from India to qualify for the Olympics, while Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj are the first swimmers from India to qualify for Olympic games by achieving the "A" qualification standard in swimming, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi tokyo olympics
TRENDING NEWS

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video

Raveena Tandon wishes son on birthday with a sweet post. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP