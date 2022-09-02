'Told Ghulam Nabi Azad…': Hooda reveals why 3 G-23 leaders met GNA after he quit

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan met Ghulam Nabi Azad at his residence soon after Azad's resignation from the party, triggering speculations over whether Ghulam nabi Azad's exit will see more big-ticket resignations, apart from the exodus the J&K Congress unit has started experiencing. All three leaders have been part of G-23, the rebel grouping of the Congress, while Anand Sharma already quit as the chairman of the steering committee of the Himachal Congress. Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan is already on the radar of the party for speaking against Rahul Gandhi in television interviews. Also Read | 'Such a frivolous...': Pawan Khera's dig at Azad over Gandhis' foreign visits

Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday clarified that they met Ghulam Nabi Azad and urged him to avoid saying things that may lead to bitterness among the partymen. His resignation was never discussed before among his close compatriots, Hooda said.

"We told Azad that since he has decided to quit the party now after being in it for such a long time, he should not say things that create bitterness among the partymen," Hooda added.

"We had raised a demand for holding the organisational polls, which are now being held. The Congress president has agreed to our demand. Despite that Azad sahib decided to quit the party, but he had never discussed his resignation with us. We only asked him as to what happened that he had to take such a decision even after the demands were accepted," the former Haryana chief minister explained.

Hooda said Ghulam Nabi Azad told them that there was no feeling of animosity among them as they have been with the party together fo a long time.

The meeting set tongues wagging inside the Congress with Kumari Selja raising questions over Hooda meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad. "Ghulam Nabi Azad has chosen a path and left the party. But once the die is cast, the person has left the party and has already announced floating his own party, what is the point of him (Hooda's) going to his Azad's house," Kumari Selja said.

Congress leader Virender Vashisht who is also the secretary of the Indian Overseas Congress moved a complaint against Prithviraj Chavan for speaking against Rahul Gandhi during television debates. Anand Sharma has quit the post of the Himachal Pradesh Congress unit though he said he will campaign for the party.

(With PTI inputs)

