Tomar’s remarks on three contentious farm bills trigger row

The central government could reintroduce the three contentious farm laws that it repealed after widespread farmer protests, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar hinted on Friday, sparking criticism by the opposition Congress party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 announced that his government will withdraw the three farm laws against which farmers protested at the borders of the national capital and other parts of the country for over a year. Parliament repealed the laws on November 29.

“We brought agriculture amendment laws. But some people did not like these laws, which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership,” Tomar said at a public event in Nagpur on Friday. “But the government is not disappointed. We took a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India’s backbone. And if the backbone is strengthened, the country will definitely get stronger.”

The Congress took strong exception to Tomar’s remarks. “The Agriculture Minister has insulted Modi’s apology - it is highly condemnable,” Congfress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted. “If the anti-agro-farming steps are taken again, then there will be annadata satyagraha again. Had defeated arrogance, will again defeat it.”

A “concerted conspiracy” to bring back the three “anti-farmer” laws stood exposed by the statement made by Tomar, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

“Perceiving defeat in the ensuing elections to five state assemblies including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had apologized and had repealed the three black laws in Parliament,” Surjewala said. “Even then we suspected the intent of the Prime Minister, the BJP and the RSS and the Modi government and had called it a mere election stunt.” The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, had supported to contentious laws.

Surejwala appealed to farmers to defeat the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.