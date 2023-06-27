Tomato prices skyrocket across India. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

There is no end to skyrocketing prices of tomato in various Indian cities. The prices have hit ₹100 kg per mark in prominent cities due to several factors like shortage of supply, heatwaves, monsoon deficit and even heavy rainfall destroying crops. DelhiIn Delhi, a resident named Mohammad Raju told ANI that tomato is being sold at ₹80 per kg. He cited heavy rainfall which destroyed tomatoes and led to shortage of supply, hence the price rise. KanpurIn Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the wholesale price of tomatoes range from ₹80-90 per kg and retail shops are selling it at ₹100 per kg. The vegetable vendors of Kanpur told ANI that tomatoes come from Bengaluru. There has been a significant disruption in supply of tomatoes in the southern state's district like Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Ramanagara. A trader in Kanpur predicted that the prices can shoot up to ₹150 per kg in the coming days.

According to a Times Now report, the maximum retail price of tomatoes has touched ₹100 per kg in India's financial capital. The wholesale price has reached ₹50 per kg. Ajay Kedia, a Mumbai-based commodity market expert, told ANI that fewer tomatoes were sown this year. Since the price of beans last year, several farmers switched to growing beans this year, he added.

“However, a lack of monsoon rains has caused the crops to dry out and wilt. The limited supply of vegetables, particularly tomatoes are due to crop damage caused by heavy rainfall and extreme heat”, Kedia added. ALSO READ: 'Does she eat tomatoes?': Team Uddhav's dig at Sitharaman as prices soar

KarnatakaIn Bengaluru, the price of tomatoes reached the ₹100 per kg mark. Suraj Gaur, a resident said the price of tomato has risen from ₹30 per kg to ₹50 per kg and now it is ₹100.

As per database of Price Monitoring Division under the Department of Consumer Affairs, the per kilo tomato price on an average rose from ₹25 to ₹41 in the retail markets. Maximum prices of tomatoes in retail markets were in the range between ₹80-113, it added.

