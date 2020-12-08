e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Too much of democracy’ hampering reforms in India, says Kant

‘Too much of democracy’ hampering reforms in India, says Kant

Addressing a virtual event organised by Swarajya magazine, Kant said for the first time, the Centre has carried out hard reforms across sectors, including mining, coal, labour, agriculture, and the next wave of reforms must be pushed by the states.

india Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:48 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
New Delhi
Replying to a question on protests by farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, against the Centre’s new farm laws, Kant said the agriculture sector needs reforms.
Replying to a question on protests by farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, against the Centre’s new farm laws, Kant said the agriculture sector needs reforms.(ANI)
         

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said it is difficult to carry out tough reforms in India as there is ‘too much of democracy’, and emphasised that more reforms need to be done to make the country competitive.

Addressing a virtual event organised by Swarajya magazine, Kant said for the first time, the Centre has carried out hard reforms across sectors, including mining, coal, labour, agriculture, and the next wave of reforms must be pushed by the states.

“Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy. You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done,” he said.

It is not easy to compete against China without hard reforms, Kant said.

“This government has demonstrated political will to carry out hard reforms,” he added.

The Niti Aayog CEO stressed that the next wave of reforms must come from states.

“If 10-12 states will grow at higher rates, then there is no reason why Indian won’t grow at higher rates. We have asked union territories to privatise discoms. Discoms must become far more competitive and provide cheap power,” he said.

Replying to a question on protests by farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, against the Centre’s new farm laws, Kant said the agriculture sector needs reforms.

“It is very important to understand this that MSPs (minimum support price) will be there, mandis will remain, farmers must have a choice to sell their products as they benefit out of this,” he noted.

On sourcing of raw material for manufacturing electric batteries in India, Kant pointed out that lithium (which is used for manufacturing batteries) is available in large quantities across the world, including Australia, “We don’t anticipate any shortage of lithium,” he said.

On Modi government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, he said it is not about looking inwards, but unleashing the potential of Indian companies.

The government has identified 10 champion sectors for production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme and these sectors will play a major role in making India a manufacturing hub, and give the country economies of scale, Kant said.

“The PLI scheme is going to provide a huge opportunity to these sectors for 4-5 years to export,” he added.

Noting that India must technologically leapfrog, Kant said it is also important for the country to get into sunrise industries.

tags
top news
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
Home minister Amit Shah to meet farmers at 7pm today
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
PM Modi, Qatar emir decide to create task force for investments into India
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Sisodia says public not being allowed to meet CM, police refute allegation
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
Indian Army chief General Naravane begins week-long visit to UAE, Saudi Arabia
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
200 more trucks of farmers to arrive at Singhu border. How police are prepping
LIVE: Manish Sisodia holds sit-in protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
LIVE: Manish Sisodia holds sit-in protest outside Delhi CM’s residence
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Kohli, Pandya crucial in India’s stiff chase
INDvsAUS 3rd T20I live: Kohli, Pandya crucial in India’s stiff chase
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
Mobile technology to be used for Covid-19 vaccination drive, says PM Modi
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In