Took BJP 27 yrs to fix 73 govt schools in Guj, says Sisodia

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is set to visit state-run schools in Gujarat on challenge of Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president CR Patil, and begin with the schools under Patil’s constituency.

In a press conference at the AAP headquarters, Sisodia said, “I hope CR Patil will not step back from his invitation of showing us government schools in Gujarat and will fix a date soon. BJP has fixed only 73 government schools in Gujarat over the past 27 years. At this rate, it will take the BJP 15,000 years to fix and upgrade 40,800 government schools across Gujarat.”

“While in just five years, CM Arvind Kejriwal has ensured that the government schools in Delhi are at par with rest of the world. People want his model in Gujarat too as they don’t want to wait for 15,000 years to get the government schools fixed,” said Sisodia.

AAP is trying to project itself as an alternative in Gujarat and has pitched its education model (in Delhi) to draw people, he said, adding that AAP leaders said state-run schools in Gujarat are in a bad shape.

“These days, whenever Kejriwal and I visit Gujarat, people show us schools with crumbling structures and no facilities for their children. They tell us that BJP has never focused on schools in the past 27 years because of which, a large population of children is deprived of education, and not just quality education,” Sisodia said.

A Gujarat BJP official, on condition of anonymity, said nobody from the BJP has invited any AAP leader and the latter are trying to pull a publicity stunt.

The saffron party’s Delhi unit also hit out at Sisodia over the condition of schools in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “In the national capital’s government schools, 84% posts of principal, 34% of vice-principal, 40% of TGT teachers, and 22% of PGT teachers are still lying vacant. Sisodia is worried about the schools in other states but if he had even 10% of that concern for the situation in Delhi, children would not have been forced to study in two shifts.”