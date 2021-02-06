'Toolkit revealed a lot': Jaishankar on document shared by Greta Thunberg

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday reacted to the toolkit row and expressed concern over what all has come out in the open after the 'toolkit' was tweeted by Sweden climate activist Greta Thunberg. "I think it has revealed a lot. We have to see what else comes out," he said to news agency ANI.

The foreign minister also said that there was a reason why the ministry needed to issue a statement in the wake of farmers' protest getting international attention, which the ministry said was neither responsible nor accurate.

"You see there was a reason why the foreign ministry reacted to the statements which some celebrities gave out for whatever the reason on matters which obviously they didn't know very much," Jaishankar said.

After American pop star Rihanna tweeted a CNN article on farmers' protest and the following suspension of the internet in areas of the National capital, the protest has garnered international support. But among all those who supported farmers, a tweet by Greta Thunberg stood apart as the teen activist shared a toolkit, containing information on how to support the protest. Greta deleted one version of the toolkit only to upload another one saying the earlier version was outdated. Delhi Police registered an FIR against the creators of the toolkit and wrote to Google seeking details. Police said it found Khalistani links with the document and there have been "copycat" execution of the plans laid out in the toolkit.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi have reacted to the toolkit row, both claiming that the document brings serious issues to the fore.

A day after Rihanna and Greta Thunberg supported farmers protest, the ministry of external affairs issued a statement condemning such rushed comments.