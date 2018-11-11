Top Air India pilot fails alcohol test, another takes off without it; both grounded

Passengers on two international flights of Air India were left in the lurch on Sunday as one pilot tested positive in the breath-analyser test while another skipped the test, forcing the aircraft to return soon after taking off.

According to an Air India official, London-bound flight AI 111, which was scheduled to depart at 2:45 pm, got delayed by 45 minutes as pilot Arvind Kathpalia, who is also the director of Air India’s flight operations, tested alcohol positive at 1:30 pm.

The airline had to arrange for another pilot to operate the flight.

Kathpalia had booked by the Delhi police for operating a flight without going through the mandatory pre-flight alcohol test. An FIR was lodged in September on court orders following a petition by the Indian Commercial Pilots Association alleging he flew as the captain of Delhi-Bengaluru flight AI 174 on January 19, 2017 without going through the mandatory breathalyser test. He did not take the test after landing at Bengaluru either, the ICPA alleged, despite being reminded about it.

While Kathpalia has tested positive for second time and has been grounded, Air India flight AI 332 to Bangkok returned within 30 minutes after taking off from Delhi airport.

Passengers were initially told that the aircraft was returning for refuelling but were later told that one of the pilots skipped the mandatory medical test and had to be called back. The flight, which departed at 1:50 pm and returned by 2:20 pm, could not depart again and crew’s flight timing had lapsed.

The airline told passengers that they were arranging an alternative crew, but the passengers were waiting till Sunday evening.

“I had a connecting flight which I am going to miss for sure. The airline is not bothering to inform us when we will fly. There are old passengers and some are travelling with kids. This is pure harassment,” said a passenger who was on board but did not wish to be named.

Spokespersons of Air India and the airline’s chairman and managing director did not respond to repeated calls and text messages.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 20:20 IST