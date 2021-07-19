Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander who deserted the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police about four years ago was among the two terrorists killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said. He was involved in killing of four cops in 2018 in south Kashmir’s Zanipora village, they added.

“He was very instrumental in planning and executing terror attacks on security establishments, civilian killings and misleading the gullible youth by motivating them to join terrorist folds. He was also involved in killing of four police personnel at minority guard Zainapora in 2018, killing of two non-local drivers in Chittrigam Shopian in 2019. Moreover, on his behest two youth namely Asif Lone, resident of Khudwani Kulgam and Ab Rashid Thoker, resident of Hussanpora Arwani, also joined the terror network,” the spokesman said.

Kashmir police chief (IGP) Vijay Kumar said that Ishfaq Dar alias Abu Akram was one of the top LeT terrorists active in the region since 2017 and was neutralised in the joint operation by the police, army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The joint operation was launched on Sunday at Check Sadiq Khan area of Shopian after the security forces got a tipoff about the presence of terrorists there.

IGP Vijay Kumar said that Ishfaq Dar was a former Jammu and Kashmir cop who deserted the ranks in 2017 after serving for about 5 years before joining a terror group. He posted his picture with a gun on social media to announce the switch.

The second killed terrorist was identified as Majid Iqbal, who turned into a terrorist only this year. Both were residents of Shopian.

Police spokesman said the two terrorists were involved in various incidents and Ishfaq was a listed terrorist. He added that two AK-47 rifles and eight magazines were recovered from the site of encounter.

On Friday, two terrorists believed to be involved in the killings of policemen and civilians in Srinagar were neutralised by security forces at Alamdar Colony in Danmar area of Srinagar.

IG Kumar said that 82 terrorists including some top commanders have been killed in Kashmir since January this year.