Top LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter: J&K Police

Salim Parray, a top wanted commander belonging to the proscribed Lashkar e Taiba (LeT), was killed during an encounter on Monday.

The Inspector general of police of Kashmir said the encounter operation was underway. He further said Parray was killed in the Shalimar garden area of the city.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/MGKwkrXf16 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2022

(Further details awaited)