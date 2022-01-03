Top LeT terrorist Salim Parray killed in Srinagar encounter: J&K Police
The Inspector general of police of Kashmir said the encounter was underway.
Updated on Jan 03, 2022 04:08 PM IST
Salim Parray, a top wanted commander belonging to the proscribed Lashkar e Taiba (LeT), was killed during an encounter on Monday.
The Inspector general of police of Kashmir said the encounter operation was underway. He further said Parray was killed in the Shalimar garden area of the city.
(Further details awaited)