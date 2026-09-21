Top Maoist commander with 30 lakh reward killed in encounter in UP's Varanasi

Top Maoist leader, Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, wanted in at least 44 cases of murder, extortion and under provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was shot dead in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Varanasi early on Sunday, police officers said.

Police personnel cordon off the site following an encounter in which Naxal commander Brijesh Ganjhu, alias Gopal Singh Bhokta, carrying a reward of ₹30 lakh, was killed, near Varanasi. (PTI)

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Ganjhu was the commander of the Jharkhand-based Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a banned outfit, and carried a combined reward of ₹30 lakh on his arrest by the Jharkhand government as well as the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Ganjhu was a resident of Lootu village in Chatra district of Jharkhand.

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A release by the Uttar Pradesh Police said the ATS had received information about Ganjhu’s movement towards Mughalsarai (adjoining Varanasi). He was travelling on a motorcycle with an associate from Tengra Mod towards Mughalsarai via Ramnagar when an ATS team tried to intercept him near Lanka Maidan under Ramnagar police station.

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{{^usCountry}} As soon as he spotted the police, Ganjhu abandoned the motorcycle and opened fire at the police team while trying to evade arrest, the police said. Cops intercept, arrest Ganjhu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as he spotted the police, Ganjhu abandoned the motorcycle and opened fire at the police team while trying to evade arrest, the police said. Cops intercept, arrest Ganjhu {{/usCountry}}

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Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vipin Rai and head constable Nitendra Krishna of the ATS were hit by the Ganjhu’s bullets, but their bulletproof jackets protected them, the statement said. During the retaliatory firing, Ganjhu was shot and was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, it said. His associate, however, managed to escape and has not been identified yet, it added.

“Acting on an informant’s tip-off, police attempted to intercept and arrest him. Instead of stopping, he jumped off the vehicle and opened fire on the police personnel. In the ensuing crossfire, he was shot,” Rai said.

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The encounter comes amid intensified surveillance by UP security agencies over the movement of Naxal operatives and their associates into Uttar Pradesh. The ATS has been monitoring the possible movement of ultras through the Sonbhadra-Mirzapur corridor.

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Law and Order, Amitabh Yash said a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from Ganjhu’s possession, including two pistols and a carbine.

Wanted in 44 cases

An ATS annexure on Ganjhu lists 44 cases against him, even as some agencies counted 50 cases against the Maoist registered in Jharkhand’s Latehar, Chatra, Palamu, Hazaribagh districts and adjoining areas. He was also booked under the anti-terrorist law, UAPA, the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, according to the annexure.

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The ATS said that Ganjhu was earlier associated with the proscribed CPI-Maoist before emerging as a prominent TSPC leader. It said that he was involved in extortion, recruitment of cadre and armed violence.

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The agency also referred to two NIA cases involving alleged TSPC-linked terror financing and violent activities. The allegations and cases attributed to Ganjhu remain subject to investigation and adjudication by courts, police said.

Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna announced a reward of ₹2 lakh for the UP ATS team involved in the encounter.

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Jharkhand Police also confirmed the operation. “We have received information from the IG (STF) that Brijesh Ganjhu, alias Gopal Singh, was neutralised in an encounter in Varanasi this morning,” Narendra Singh, IG (Operations) said.