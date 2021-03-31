Home / India News / Pakistan's economic body allows import of cotton, yarn from India: Report
india news

Pakistan's economic body allows import of cotton, yarn from India: Report

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council is a top decision-making body in the country.
ANI | , Islamabad
UPDATED ON MAR 31, 2021 03:34 PM IST
India Pakistan flags seen during the 2nd day of world culture Festival at Yamuna River Bank in New Delhi, India.(HT File photo)

In a major development that is likely to increase peace overtures between New Delhi and Islamabad, Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council has allowed the import of cotton and yarn from India, according to local media reports.

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council is a top decision-making body in the country.

This decision came after a meeting was called by the Pakistan Ministry of Commerce today. This decision to allow imports from India could be a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two countries.

Recently, Armies of India and Pakistan reinforced ceasefire followed by talks on the Indus water treaty in New Delhi.

Letters were also exchanged between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan. First, PM Modi wrote a letter greeting Khan on Pakistan National Day, now he responded with proposed result-oriented talks.

However, during the 'Heart of Asia' conference, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi were present, they did not hold any bilateral talks.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid vaccine for 45+ : Walk-in registration after 3pm | All you need to know

‘Unite against BJP’: Mamata writes to Sonia, Uddhav, Kejriwal, others

Supreme Court-appointed panel submits report on farm laws

Last date to file ITR with late fee on March 31. All you need to know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP