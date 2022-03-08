Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Top RSS decision-making body’s annual meet to be held this week
india news

Top RSS decision-making body’s annual meet to be held this week

Various plans and decisions for the upcoming years will also be finalised at the meeting, the RSS said in a statement on Monday
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be among those who will attend the meeting. (PTI)
Published on Mar 08, 2022 09:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ahmedabad: A three-day annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will begin in Ahmedabad on March 11.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s chief J P Nadda, and national general secretary B L Santosh will be among those who will attend the meeting.

“This is for the first time that the meeting is being convened in Ahmedabad. Last year it was held in Bengaluru. In Gujarat, this meeting is held for the second time after 1988 when it was convened at Rajkot,” said an RSS functionary, who did not want to be named.

In a statement on Monday, the RSS said: “This meeting is of utmost importance from the decision-making point of view. During the meeting, various plans and decisions for the upcoming years will also be finalised.” The reports of last year’s activities and future expansion plans as well as present scenarios are likely to come up for discussion in the meeting, which will be held in adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, it said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP