Top RSS decision-making body’s annual meet to be held this week

Ahmedabad: A three-day annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will begin in Ahmedabad on March 11.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s chief J P Nadda, and national general secretary B L Santosh will be among those who will attend the meeting.

“This is for the first time that the meeting is being convened in Ahmedabad. Last year it was held in Bengaluru. In Gujarat, this meeting is held for the second time after 1988 when it was convened at Rajkot,” said an RSS functionary, who did not want to be named.

In a statement on Monday, the RSS said: “This meeting is of utmost importance from the decision-making point of view. During the meeting, various plans and decisions for the upcoming years will also be finalised.” The reports of last year’s activities and future expansion plans as well as present scenarios are likely to come up for discussion in the meeting, which will be held in adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, it said.

