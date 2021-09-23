Total shutdown in Kerala on September 27 as ruling Left, Congress support bandh

With the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition Congress supporting the Bharat Bandh called by different unions of farmers, normal life is likely to be crippled on September 27 in Kerala. LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan said it will be a total shutdown in the state and some examinations scheduled on that day will be shifted to another day.

“Farmers have been agitating for almost a year. The Union government is ignoring their repeated pleas. The country has never witnessed such an indifferent government. We will support their movement whole-heartedly,” he said appealing to all parties and trade unions to make the bandh a success.

Though many merchant association and others asked the LDF to make it a symbolic protest in view of the pandemic situation, the ruling front did not agree. “It is our duty to support such an agitation,” said Vijayaraghavan. Usually in the state such protests turn into a forced shutdown crippling normal life.

At least 40 farmers’ outfits under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha have given a call for a countrywide bandh on September 27 which the protestors said will make their movement stronger. They said many trade unions, banks workers’ associations, transporters and others pledged support to their agitation.