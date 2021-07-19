Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tourists can't be stopped: Himachal CM Jairam Thakur amid third Covid wave fears

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur said all required steps were being taken and crowded places were being regulated to contain the spread of the viral disease.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 07:13 PM IST
File image of Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur.(HT Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Monday it was not right to stop tourists in the hill state as the industry has been badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said all required steps were being taken and crowded places were being regulated to contain the spread of the viral disease.

Thakur’s comments came amid concerns being raised by the Central government over tourists flouting coronavirus protocol at several places. Several experts have urged caution as fears of a third wave of the deadly virus loomed large on the country. The CM had said on Saturday the government wanted tourists to visit Himachal Pradesh, but they would have to follow norms. Earlier this month, Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said that visuals from tourist spots of people mingling without adhering to protocols are a "serious cause of concern", and asserted that lowering of guard cannot be accepted at present.

“You cannot stop tourists from entering the state. Tourism industry has been the worst affected in the aftermath of Covid-19. Hence, it is not right to stop these activities. What can be done is being done and crowded places are being regulated,” the Himachal CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Thakur, who held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, said the latter sought details about the state’s developmental project. Modi also appreciated the hill state’s vaccine management efforts against the pandemic, the CM said. “I also apprised him of more vaccine requirement, so that the state does even better,” Thakur said.

