At least 105 tourists rescued in Himachal after flash floods leave them stranded

At least 105 people, mostly tourists, were rescued after flash flooding left them stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday.

Officials said the tourists were mostly taken to Koksar hours after water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet after heavy rain triggered flash flooding. A parked vehicle was damaged after boulders fell on it.

“All the stranded persons were rescued by around 1: 30am... All of them are safe “ said police superintendent Manav Verma and added they have been provided sufficient food and logistics.

Officials said flash flooding disrupted traffic along National Highway 505, which connects Sissu to Nako, and prompted authorities to launch a joint three-hour rescue operation. They added Border Road Organisation (BRO), district administration, and the state police were involved in the operation.

Officials said BRO pressed three trucks into service for the rescue even as flash floods were reported from four places in the Lahulal and Spiti district, and blocked nine roads

State minister Ram Lal Markanda was stranded in the Miyar valley after the road connectivity was snapped due to flash flooding.

