Tourists try to flee hotel without paying ₹10,900 bill, caught after police chase: Video

In a rather unusual incident from Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, a group of tourists from Gujarat allegedly tried to flee a hotel in Abu Road without paying their bill of ₹10,900, only to be caught soon after in a police chase. The group, which included two young men and a woman tried to escape.

The group, which included two young men and a woman, had checked into the Holiday Hotel, where they spent time eating, drinking, and resting.

When it was time to settle the bill, they reportedly attempted to drive off in their Suzuki Baleno without paying.

The hotel owner, sensing something suspicious as the group hurriedly packed up and moved toward their car, immediately alerted the police.

Claim of no money to paying eventually Acting swiftly, the police joined the chase and managed to intercept the vehicle near Ambaji Road in Abu Road before the tourists could leave the area.

When confronted, the tourists initially claimed they had no money. However, under police supervision, they later transferred the entire amount online.

Thanks to the quick response from both the hotel owner and the local police, the hotel avoided any financial loss and the matter was resolved on the spot.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the tourists being questioned about why they refused to pay despite traveling in a luxury car.