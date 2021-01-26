Tractor rally: Several Delhi Metro stations closed as border situation becomes tense
As the situation at the borders became tense, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday closed all stations on the Green line (Inderlok to Mundka) along with several other stations on other Metro corridors.
DMRC tweeted, “Entry/exit gates of all stations on the Green line are closed.” Tikri border falls on the Green line.
DMRC officials said that the stations, especially those near the state borders, have been closed following instructions from Delhi Police.
Also Read: Tractor rally: Why protesting farmers digressed from the original routes
A DMRC official said, “While all stations on the Green line have been closed, other corridors are operational and a few stations have been closed. Due to Republic Day security arrangements, Metro services were to resume after 12pm and parking at Metro stations was to remain closed till 2pm.”
“Entry/exit gates of Samaypur Badli, Rohini Sector 18/19, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Jahangir Puri, Adarsh Nagar, Azadpur, Model Town, GTB Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha and Civil Lines are closed,” tweeted DMRC.
The DMRC has also closed ITO, Indraprastha and Lal Qila stations, though people are allowed to enter the Metro network from Lal Qila station.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmer part of rally dies, protesters allege cops fired at his tractor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Country's loss...,' Rahul Gandhi tweets on tractor march violence in Capital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Several Delhi Metro stations shut as farmers’ tractor rally turns violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana’s Padma Shri awardee can barely eke out a living as a cook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal turned Rajasthan village into oasis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand doctor credits blessings of patients for his Padma Shri award
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ruckus at ITO: Video of tractor trying to run over police emerges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day: India showcases military prowess amid border row with China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Farmers violate tractor parade protocol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally: Several Delhi Metro stations closed as border situation becomes tense
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want peaceful tractor rally, confusion over routes led to disorder: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writer, folklorist, former journalist Vinayak Khedekar wins Padma Shri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tear gas shells fired at farmers trying to break barriers at Mukarba Chowk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day: UP tableau displays Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, Deepotsava celebration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Photos: Protesting farmers break barricades, deviate from tractor rally route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox