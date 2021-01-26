Tractor rally: Why protesting farmers digressed from the original routes

Farmer leaders protesting at the three borders said that while they had decided to adhere to the route during their meetings, some groups of protesters started the rally early and drove on prohibited routes within the national Capital.

Naresh Tikait, one of the farmer leaders, said, “ These are young men and got carried away. We urge everyone to remain peaceful and protest non-violently.”

On Sunday when Delhi Police gave permission to farmers to hold their rally, police had reached a consensus with the farmers on holding the rally at specified locations near the three borders. During the meeting, the farmers had agreed to stick to the specified routes and not enter other parts of the city. The rally was also allowed to start only at 11am. However, the protesting farmers started their rally over an hour before the decided time.

The early hours of the farmers’ tractor rally inside Delhi have been marred with reports of clashes between them and police. Police have used water cannons, tear gas shells and cane-charged farmers near Singhu and Ghazipur borders.

Around 11.30am, many farmers were proceeding towards Akshardham temple and trying to enter central Delhi. Police had allowed the protesting farmers to drive up to Ghazipur market and take a U turn. Here, too, police had to resort to firing tear gas shells and cane-charging farmers to stop them from proceeding into central Delhi where the Republic Day celebrations are being held.

At Nangloi near Tikri, which has remained peaceful so far, farmers had a standoff with the police. The farmers demanded driving their tractors straight from Nangloi chowk into the city but were asked to take a right turn and move back. There was chaos and reports of a stampede in Nangloi though there were no reports of any casualties.