Farmers push past the barricades on Delhi-Ghazipur border, Delhi, on Tuesday, January 26. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
Farmers push past the barricades on Delhi-Ghazipur border, Delhi, on Tuesday, January 26.
Tractor rally: Farmers clash with police, try to enter central Delhi

At Singhu border, thousands of farmers have got into both carriageways of the GT Karnal Road and are trying to enter the central parts of the national Capital
By HT Correspondents | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:23 PM IST

Hundreds of protesting farmers have reached the Ring Road at Sarai Kale Khan and are moving towards ITO in central Delhi. By around noon, the protesters, who outnumbered the police, had taken over both carriageways of the Ring Road. Police had not allowed protesters to come to this part of the city as it is close to the India Gate lawns, about 4 kms, where the Republic Day function is being held. The farmers drove their tractors over the divider and have spilled on to both the carriageways.

At the Singhu and the Ghazipur borders, protesting farmers clashed with the police and are trying to enter the main city, even as Republic Day celebrations are being held at India Gate amid high security. There were no reports of clashes at the tractor rally in Delhi’s Tikri border with neighbouring Haryana.

At least two police vehicles were damaged in Singhu at around 11 am when police tried to stop protesting farmers from deviating from the route that was allowed for the rally. At Singhu border, thousands of farmers have got into both carriageways of the GT Karnal Road and are trying to enter the central parts of the national Capital. At Ghazipur too, police started cane-charging the farmers. Tear gas shells have been fired at both the borders.

Farmers try to remove police barricade on Ghazipur border on January 26. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
Farmers try to remove police barricade on Ghazipur border on January 26. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)

The tractor caused a huge jam on NH-24 and the expressway near Mother Dairy-Pandav Nagar flyway (near Sanjay Lake). The protesting farmers on their tractors have taken over the wrong carriageways. In violation of the police permission to take a U-turn from Ghazipur roundabout, they are heading towards Akshardham.

All you need to know about farmers' Republic Day tractor rally

Senior police officers were spotted at the borders trying to pacify the farmers and stick to the route near the borders where they have been allowed to hold the rally. At Tikri border, which has remained peaceful, local residents were spotted on the main road welcoming the protesting farmers and supporting the rally.

Around 40,000 police and paramilitary personnel have been posted near the three borders to stop farmers from entering the central and New Delhi areas.

