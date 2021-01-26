Farmers breach police barricades at Singhu, Tikri protest sites
Protesters breached police barricades at farmer protest sites of Singhu and Tikri on Tuesday as tens of thousands of farmers began a tractor procession on the outskirts of New Delhi as part of protests against three controversial agricultural reforms passed in September.
The procession is being taken along three routes centered around Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur, the third protest site. With the procession, the protesters seek to rival the spectacle of the official Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath boulevard in pomp and pageantry.
The leaders of the agitation plan to follow up with a march on foot to Parliament on February 1, when the government presents the Union budget.
Farmers say the laws will help large, private buyers at the expense of producers. They have been camped outside Delhi for almost two months.
