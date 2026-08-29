Trade, defence and bilateral ties: What’s on PM Modi’s Uzbekistan visit agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked on a four-day official visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, where he will hold bilateral talks and attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. (PTI)

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The Uzbekistan visit, from August 29 to 30, will be followed by his trip to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 for the SCO Summit.

This will be Modi’s fourth visit to Uzbekistan since he became Prime Minister.

Also Read | PM Modi heads to Uzbekistan, SCO; meet with Putin on the cards

PM Modi's Uzbekistan visit - What's on the agenda

PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), said. The two leaders are set to review cooperation across key sectors including digital connectivity, energy, trade and investment, education, defence, and people-to-people ties, and also set the agenda for the future. They will also discuss perspectives on advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030, the statement said. PM Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

PM shares update on bilateral talks

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing an update about the agenda for the four day visit, PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Over the next few days, will be in Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing an update about the agenda for the four day visit, PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter), "Over the next few days, will be in Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic." {{/usCountry}}

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He added, "The programmes include: Bilateral talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent to improve the India-Uzbekistan friendship. Visit to the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies."

"Multilateral and bilateral meetings at the SCO Summit in Bishkek," the PM added in the post.

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Also Read | Putin to meet PM Modi on August 31 at SCO Summit; talks to continue at BRICS Summit

Kyrgyzstan visit

Following his visit to Uzbekistan, Modi will travel to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov to participate in the 26th SCO Summit.

According to the official statement, on the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister will hold several bilateral meetings with SCO leaders.

In addition, he is also scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

Meet with Putin on the cards

The Prime Minister will also attend the summit and hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as HT reported earlier. This is expected to be a key highlight of Modi's visit.

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The high-stakes engagement comes amid an intensified global focus on escalating tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing impact of US sanctions on Russian oil.