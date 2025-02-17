Trade, energy, strategic dialogue on agenda for Qatari Amir’s visit

NEW DELHI: Trade and energy cooperation will top the agenda for Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani’s meetings with the Indian leadership on Tuesday, with the visit marking the reset of bilateral ties following strain caused by the incarceration of eight Indian Navy veterans two years ago. Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Sheikh Tamim, who is accompanied by a delegation that includes several ministers and business leaders, is set to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. This is his first visit to India in almost a decade and follows Modi’s trip to Doha in February 2024.

The two sides are expected to finalise a few agreements, including on energy, during Sheikh Tamim’s visit, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity on Monday. Qatar is the largest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India, accounting for more than 40% of the country’s global imports. Two-way trade is worth around $20 billion, with the balance in Qatar’s favour.

Besides ways to enhance trade and investment, the two sides will look at ways to enhance their strategic dialogue, the people said. Qatar is also crucial for India’s outreach to the Afghan Taliban as it hosts the group’s political office and several senior Taliban leaders, the people said.

More significantly, Sheikh Tamim’s visit is being seen as the completion of the process of resetting ties in the wake of strains caused by the arrest and sentencing of eight former Indian Navy personnel on charges of espionage in 2022, the people said. The eight men, including highly decorated naval officers, were sentenced to death in 2023 but this was subsequently commuted by a Qatari court.

The eight men were then released on the orders of the Qatari Amir in February 2024, and this was quickly followed by Modi’s visit to Doha. Seven of the eight navy veterans have returned to India, while Commander (retired) Purnendu Tiwari continues to be in Qatar.

Ahead of the Qatari Amir’s visit, the seven former naval personnel issued a statement calling for “a constructive deliberation to facilitate the return” of Tiwari. However, the people said Tiwari was involved in a case related to the financial dealings of Dahra Global company, which had employed the naval veterans, and his return is linked to the conclusion of proceedings in this matter.

Sheikh Tamim will be given a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday before his meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Modi. The external affairs ministry said bilateral ties have been strengthened in recent years, especially in trade, investment, energy, technology and people-to-people ties. “The visit of...the Amir will provide further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership,” it said.

Besides LNG, India imports LPG, chemicals, fertilisers and plastics from Qatar. Over the past few years, there has been substantial growth in India’s exports to Qatar, which include cereals, vegetables, fruits, spices, processed food products, iron and steel items, electrical and other machinery and construction materials. In February 2024, Petronet LNG signed a long-term deal with QatarEnergy for supply of 7.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum from 2028 to 2048.

The 830,000 Indians living in Qatar form the largest expatriate community and are well regarded for their contributions to the development of the West Asian country.