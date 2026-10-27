Traders body raise concerns over Rahul Gandhi's Ramlila Maidan rally on Nov 1; cite traffic, parking issues

Ahead of the peak festive season, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging him to postpone the proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 until November 10, after Bhai Dooj, or shift it to an alternative venue away from commercial areas.

CTI estimated that a rally attended by 10 lakh people could bring 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles into Delhi. (Representational Image/ANI Photo)

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CTI said the rally, for which the Congress has claimed a turnout of 10 lakh people, could disrupt businesses in 21 major wholesale and retail markets in Delhi, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli and Bhagirath Palace, news agency PTI reported.

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CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said a copy of the letter had also been sent to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, urging him to discuss the matter with alliance partners.

‘Traders worried about road closure’: Goyal

Goyal said traders were concerned that barricading and road closures on October 31 and November 1 could affect customer movement during the festive shopping period.

CTI estimated that a rally attended by 10 lakh people could bring 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles into Delhi. These would include 10,000 to 12,000 buses and 5,000 to 7,000 smaller vehicles, such as cars, minibuses and tempo travellers.

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{{^usCountry}} The traders’ body also raised concerns over parking arrangements, questioning where the vehicles would be accommodated. It claimed that there was no authorised parking facility for even 200 vehicles in the immediate vicinity of Ramlila Maidan, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The traders’ body also raised concerns over parking arrangements, questioning where the vehicles would be accommodated. It claimed that there was no authorised parking facility for even 200 vehicles in the immediate vicinity of Ramlila Maidan, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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The markets that CTI fears could be affected include Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Kashmere Gate, Nabi Karim, Karol Bagh, Ajmeri Gate, Daryaganj, Nai Sarak, Kinari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Fatehpuri, Lahori Gate, Filmistan, Paharganj, Gaffar Market, Jama Masjid, Lajpat Rai Market and Naya Bazaar, according to PTI.

Rally should be shifted to Burari: Traders body

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The traders body suggested that the rally should be moved to Burari Ground or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to minimise the impact on businesses, if it cannot be postponed.

CTI added that the narrow lanes of Old Delhi could face severe congestion and projected that the rally could bring commercial activity in the area to a standstill, resulting in losses of up to ₹10,000 crore.

Citing an event at Jantar Mantar on October 10, the organisation claimed that a gathering of around 3,000 to 4,000 people had disrupted movement across central Delhi and caused traders losses of ₹3,000 crore.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)